Coronavirus death toll hits 1,826 as 31 more lose battle for life in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed more 31 lives during the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,826 in the province, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday.

Out of the total 31 deaths, 29 occurred at various health facilities and homes in Karachi, he added. “We have lost 31 more people in the province, of whom 29 are from Karachi, during the last 24 hours,” the CM said in his daily situation report on COVID-19.

“Karachi’s District East is the worst affected area where 12 deaths occurred, followed by District South with 11 deaths, while six people lost their lives in District Central.”

The chief minister said that around 1,089 more coronavirus cases emerged when 8,929 samples were tested, constituting a 12 per cent detection rate and raising the total number of infections to 106,622.

So far, he added, 584,596 tests had been conducted all over Sindh against which 106,622 were diagnosed with the virus, constituting an overall 18 per cent detection rate. The CM said that overnight 1,871 more patients defeated the virus and the total number of patients recovered so far reached 63,829, constituting a 60 per cent recovery rate.

According to the CM, currently 40,967 patients are under treatment, of whom 39,375 are in home isolation, 398 at isolation centres and 1,194 in different hospitals. “The condition of 843 patients is critical and 121 of them have been shifted to ventilators.”

Sharing district-wise figures of the new cases, the chief minister said that out of the 1,826 new cases, Karachi had 312 cases. “Karachi;s south has 105, east 80, central 48, Korangi 32, Malir 32 and west 15.”

He said Ghotki had 127 cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 106, Sukkur 73, Dadu 58, Shikarpur 44, Hyderabad 37, Naushehroferoze 33, Sanghar 30, Kashmore 28, Tando Allahyar 25, Mirpurkhas 23, Jamshoro 19, Badin 14, Umerkot 12, Sujawal 11, Larkana six, Jacobabad, Khairpur and Thatta five each, Kambar, Matiari and Tando Mohammad Khan had one each case.

The CM once again urged the people of Sindh to remain cautious, take precautionary measures and make the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) part of their lives.