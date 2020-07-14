close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
AFP
July 14, 2020

Sri Lanka shuts schools again

World

AFP
July 14, 2020

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka ordered government schools across the nation to shut on Monday, just a week after they re-opened, following a surge in new coronavirus cases.

The country has reported just 2,617 cases with 11 deaths, but army chief Shavendra Silva said nearly half the 1,100 residents and staff at a drug rehab facility near the capital had tested positive in the past week, and some visitors may also have been infected. At least 16 cases had emerged in villages elsewhere across the nation, officials said, most in the central-northern region.

