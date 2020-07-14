Malaysian editor in court

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KULA LUMPUR: A Malaysian news site’s chief editor was taken to court for alleged contempt on Monday over readers’ comments on the portal, with his lawyer warning the case could have a "chilling effect". The case against Malaysiakini, an independent portal that has made a name for itself by reporting on the misdeeds of the ruling elite, and editor-in-chief Steven Gan was brought by the attorney general.