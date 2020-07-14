close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
AFP
July 14, 2020

‘Darknet’ paedophile suspect held

World

AFP
July 14, 2020

BORDEAUX: French prosecutors said on Monday that police had arrested a man suspected of operating paedophilia sites on secret "darknet" internet networks providing pornographic videos and pictures to thousands of people worldwide. The 40-year-old arrested near the southwestern city of Bordeaux on July 7 was described by prosecutors as "one of the 10 most-wanted targets" of authorities fighting child sex crimes around the globe.

