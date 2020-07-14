India shaken by Kashmiris resolve: AJK PM

MUZAFAFRABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Monday the steadfastness of people of occupied Kashmir had shaken the Indian government.

Addressing a ceremony, he expressed the hope that freedom movement will reach its destination.Meanwhile, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan called on international community to play its role in finding a lasting solution to Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions. In his video message on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day, he said: “In continuation to massacre of 13 July 1931 the Modi government has now invoked the policy of ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people in order to change the demography of the state.”He said new domicile rules were aimed at converting Muslim majority into minority, as Indian Hindus were being settled in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.