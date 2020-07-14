Spanish court suspends lockdown of Catalonia area

MADRID: A local court on Monday suspended a home confinement order imposed on more than 200,000 people in the Spanish region of Catalonia after an upsurge in virus cases.

Catalonia officials ordered the home confinement on the city of Lerida and its surrounding areas a week after the zone had been placed under less strict lockdown.

“The Lerida district court has decided not to ratify the measures of the 12 July resolution,” the Catalan supreme court said on its Twitter account, although the decision can be appealed. Catalonia’s health director Alba Verges said officials were looking at ways of resolving the legal issue, insisting that the measures were crucial.