close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
I
INP
July 14, 2020

Pakistan resumes Afghan exports via Wagah from tomorrow

Top Story

I
INP
July 14, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan decided on Monday to resume Afghan exports through Wagah border crossing from July 15 after implementing Covid-19 related protocols.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office, the decision to this effect was taken on the special request of the Afghanistan government and with a view to facilitating Afghanistan’s transit trade.

“With this step Pakistan has fulfilled its commitments under Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA). Pakistan has restored bilateral trade and Afghan transit trade at all border crossing terminals to pre Covid-19 status,” it said.

“Pakistan remains fully committed to further strengthening its bilateral relations with Afghanistan in all areas, including trade and to facilitate Afghanistan’s transit trade under APTTA,” it added.

Latest News

More From Top Story