Pakistan resumes Afghan exports via Wagah from tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan decided on Monday to resume Afghan exports through Wagah border crossing from July 15 after implementing Covid-19 related protocols.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office, the decision to this effect was taken on the special request of the Afghanistan government and with a view to facilitating Afghanistan’s transit trade.

“With this step Pakistan has fulfilled its commitments under Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA). Pakistan has restored bilateral trade and Afghan transit trade at all border crossing terminals to pre Covid-19 status,” it said.

“Pakistan remains fully committed to further strengthening its bilateral relations with Afghanistan in all areas, including trade and to facilitate Afghanistan’s transit trade under APTTA,” it added.