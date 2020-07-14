Pakistan resumes Afghan exports via Wagah from tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan decided on Monday to resume Afghan exports through Wagah border crossing from July 15 after implementing Covid-19 related protocols.
According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office, the decision to this effect was taken on the special request of the Afghanistan government and with a view to facilitating Afghanistan’s transit trade.
“With this step Pakistan has fulfilled its commitments under Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA). Pakistan has restored bilateral trade and Afghan transit trade at all border crossing terminals to pre Covid-19 status,” it said.
“Pakistan remains fully committed to further strengthening its bilateral relations with Afghanistan in all areas, including trade and to facilitate Afghanistan’s transit trade under APTTA,” it added.