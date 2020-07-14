Jewellery shop robbed in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Six armed men allegedly robbed a jewellery shop in broad daylight, taking away cash and gold ornaments here on Monday, the market sources said. They said that six armed men forced their entry into the jewellery shop of Basher Khan in Zargaran Bazaar and snatched 80 tolas gold ornaments and Rs2.5 million cash. A party of the City Police Station reached the spot after the robbery. The police had not yet registered a first information report in the case till filing of this report. Meanwhile, an unidentified motorcyclist snatched Rs25000 from one Farhad near the Government High School Michenkhel.