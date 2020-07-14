KP to reform Anti-Corruption Establishment

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to strengthen the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) through reforms.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, sad a handout. Besides Minister for Law Sultan Khan, Minister for Education Akbar Ayub, Special Assistant to CM on Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant on Anti-Corruption, Shafi Ullah Khan, and head of Strategic Support Unit, Sahbnzada Saeed, other relevant officials attended the meeting. The participants reviewed the existing legal framework, mandate, performance and the administrative structure of the ACE. The chief minister said the ACE would be strengthened and fully empowered to keep a vigilant eye on corrupt and malpractices.

He reiterated his resolve that anyone found involved in tainted practices would not be spared and dealt with iron hands. He directed the authorities concerned that no provision should be kept for any sort of plea bargain in the new law and rules of the ACE. Mahmood Khan directed that besides the draft of new Law and rules, a workable strategy should be prepared for the administrative restructuring of the ACE within a month. Earlier, the meeting was given a detailed presentation on the achievements and performance of the ACE.

It was added that in the year 2016, the average ratio of complaints disposal was five per day which has now been increased to 12 per day. “During the last two years the ACE has disposed of more than 6,000 complaints and more than 2,000 inquiries of various nature whereas the ratio of case disposal in the year 2016 was 35 percent which has now been increased to 63 percent”, the participants were informed.

It was added that during the last two years, the ACE had made a recovery of Rs.250 million. Regarding the reforms introduced in the ACE it was told that biometric attendance system had been introduced in the ACE to ensure full attendance of the staff whereas performance reports of all the investigations staff, inspectors and assistant directors are being compiled on a daily basis. It was told that Anti-Corruption Call Centre was being launched in the near future to facilitate the general public with regard to complaint registration.