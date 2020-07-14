‘851,813 treated at LGH emergency in one year’

LAHORE:In the Emergency Department of Lahore General Hospital, 851,813 patients were provided free medical and diagnostic facilities in the last one year.

Similarly, 45,019 CT scans, 75,012 ultrasounds, 50,494 ECGs and 44,004 minor operations were performed in the hospital during this year.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Medical Superintendent Lahore General Hospital Dr Mahmood Salahuddin and Director Emergency Dr Rana Muhammad Shafiq while releasing the report of Emergency Department from General Hospital administration said that the Emergency Department of this hospital is important as critical and head injury cases are brought here which are treated immediately. They said first year of the current Principal LGH, PGMI & AMC Prof Dr Muhammad Alfreed, record patients have been provided with indoor and outdoor medical facilities. On completion of the first year, Prof Dr Alfreed Zafar said that he was thankful to Allah Almighty who gave him the courage to face a big challenge like coronavirus. He said that he believes in teamwork and strives in good faith for the best service of this institution.

He said for the provision of best discipline and high quality medical facilities in the institutions under his supervision various important steps have been taken while education and training of doctors and upgrading of professional skills were also an important part of his mission.

He expressed determination that not only present standard will be maintained but efforts will continue to fulfill the mission of serving the suffering humanity with more zeal and fervor

with the cooperation of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.