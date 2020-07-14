LCWU becomes LISA network member

LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University Lahore has been granted full membership of the Laboratory for Interdisciplinary Statistical Analysis (LISA) 2020 Network University of Colorado Boulder, USA.

According to a press release, LISA 2020 aims to build statistics and data science capacity in developing countries by creating a robust network of statistics and data science collaboration laboratories i.e., “stat labs”.

These stat labs can be engines for development by training the next generation of collaborative statisticians and data scientists; serving as infrastructure to support local researchers, businesses, government, and NGOs; and teaching short courses and workshops to improve statistical skills and data literacy widely.

Dr Asifa Kamal, Associate Professor, Department of Statistics, LCWU, Lahore, had submitted a proposal for Full Membership this year. Professor Dr Eric Vance, Associate Professor, University of Colorado Boulder, USA and Director of the Laboratory for Interdisciplinary Statistical Analysis and LISA 2020 granted LISA-LCWU, full membership in the LISA 2020 Network.

Laboratory for Interdisciplinary Statistical Analysis Lahore College for Women University (LISA-LCWU) is now the 15th member of the LISA 2020 Network.

In a statement, LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Buhsra Mirza said this opportunity would pave the way to train statisticians and data scientists, especially female university students to become effective and facilitator among interdisciplinary collaborators who can move between theory and practice to solve problems for real-world impact.

Dr Asifa Kamal said LISA-LCWU would serve as a research infrastructure for researchers and decision-makers to collaborate with statisticians and data scientists to enable and accelerate research and data-based decisions.

Two PhDs awarded: Punjab University has awarded PhDs to two scholars. Iram Manzoor, daughter of Aslam Manzoor, has been awarded PhD in the subject of Public Health after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Prenatal Counselling for Thalassemia Major and its Effects on Termination of Pregnancy in Lahore while Muhammad Sarfraz, son of Faiz Ahmed, in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Prevalence and Molecular Characterization of AmpC-B-Lactamases Genes in Escherichia Coli and Klebsiella Pneumoniae from Clinical Isolates’.