Fayyazul Hassan Chohan pays tribute to Kashmiri martyrs

LAHORE: Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan presenting salute to Kashmiri people on occasion of Martyrs Day has said the days are not far when coming generations of Kashmir will see the rising sun of independence.

The minister in his message on the Martyrs Day remembering for July 13, 1931 martyrs of Kashmir, said that the sacrifices of 22 brave and respectable Kashmiris on July 13, 1931 are still fresh in the hearts of all. Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said respectable Kashmiris are still standing with bravery against Indian state terrorism. He said that Pakistani nation has kept supporting Kashmiris right to self-determination morally, politically and diplomatically in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.