Aleem Khan pays tribute to Kashmir freedom fighters

LAHORE:Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan in his special message on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day has said that those who are fighting for independence will always be remembered and we all salute to every Kashmiri brother fighting for their right of self-determination.

He said that Kashmir Martyrs' Day reminds us that India will never succeed in its nefarious designs and ambitions and it will have to account for every drop of blood shed of innocent civilians in this valley. Aleem Khan said that Modi should remember that he carried out the longest and unjustified lockdown on innocent citizens in history but now these unarmed Kashmiris cannot be deprived of their right to freedom for long. He said that on Kashmir Martyrs' Day the whole nation pays tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the independence of Kashmir.

Senior Minister said that the situation in Kashmir had reached a new stage of now or never and one day India will have to recognise the right of Kashmiris of self-determination. Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a bold and courageous stand for the independence of Kashmir and supported Kashmiris in every national and international forum by taking up Kashmir diplomacy to the United Nations. He said that on Kashmir Martyrs' Day, the government reiterated its full moral and diplomatic support to its Kashmiri brothers. Senior Minister vowed that In Sha Allah the sacrifices of the martyrs of Kashmir would definitely bring freedom and this valley of paradise would come out from the Indian clutches, very soon, he concluded.