Arshad aims at 90-plus throw at Olympics

KARACHI: The rivalry between Pakistan and India on sporting fields has always been fascinating for the fans and athletes on both sides of the border.

In the next year’s Tokyo Olympics Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem will face India’s star thrower Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh besides the best throwers from around the world. But some athletes don’t give much weightage to such things.

When this correspondent asked Arshad if he was targeting the Indians in Tokyo, his reply was in negative. “I target neither any Indian nor any one else from around the world. I will compete with my target which I have set for myself,” Arshad told ‘The News’ in an informal chat on Monday.

“I always compete keeping in mind my own target. I don’t think about who I am competing against. In Tokyo, I will try to achieve my target of 90 metre plus and I hope that will give me a medal,” Arshad said.