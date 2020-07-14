Pakistan should make smart cricket balls: Chaudhry

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has suggested that Pakistan’s sports goods manufacturers should start producing smart cricket balls. Chaudhry believes that the Sialkot-based manufacturers, famous for producing the finest quality sports goods, are more than capable of producing such cricket balls. The Federal Minister threw this idea in response to a tweet by renowned sports show host Fakhr-e-Alam. Quoting Fakhr’s tweet, Fawad urged the manufacturers in Sialkot to develop smart balls.