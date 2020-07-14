Pakistan should make smart cricket balls: Chaudhry

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has suggested that Pakistan’s sports goods manufacturers should start producing smart cricket balls. Chaudhry believes that the Sialkot-based manufacturers, famous for producing the finest quality sports goods, are more than capable of producing such cricket balls. The Federal Minister threw this idea in response to a tweet by renowned sports show host Fakhr-e-Alam. Quoting Fakhr’s tweet, Fawad urged the manufacturers in Sialkot to develop smart balls.