Tue Jul 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2020

Pakistan should make smart cricket balls: Chaudhry

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2020

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has suggested that Pakistan’s sports goods manufacturers should start producing smart cricket balls. Chaudhry believes that the Sialkot-based manufacturers, famous for producing the finest quality sports goods, are more than capable of producing such cricket balls. The Federal Minister threw this idea in response to a tweet by renowned sports show host Fakhr-e-Alam. Quoting Fakhr’s tweet, Fawad urged the manufacturers in Sialkot to develop smart balls.

