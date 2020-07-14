Fawad hails fans’ support

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Test all rounder Fawad Alam has hailed the fans for the support that they have given him throughout his career.

Fawad is a part of Pakistan’s touring party that is currently in England to play the three-match Test series followed by as many Twenty20 Internationals. “Fans have always supported me whether, on social media or elsewhere, their blessings and duas have taken me further,” he was quoted as saying on Monday.

Cricket may have made its comeback with England and West Indies locking horns in the first Test of the three-match series but it will take a considerable amount of time before fans make a return to the stadiums.

Fawad reckoned that the absence of fans in the ground makes a huge difference and the reaction of the crowd to a boundary or a catch or dismissal is something that he will miss while playing behind closed doors.

“When there is no one to clap for you in an empty ground then that makes a big difference, when you play a good shot and their is applause – all these things we will all miss but these are days of COVID-19; You have always supported us and you will be cheering us on TV also,” he said.

Fawad, who made a return to the Pakistan squad after a period of ten years earlier this year, hoped that the world will soon recover from the current situation. “Its troubling times for all of us and Inshallah we will get through this” he said.