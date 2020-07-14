Online training workshops from July 16

LAHORE: Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab will conduct online training workshops in all nine divisions of Punjab from July 16 to September 10 in several phases.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, in a statement on Monday said that experts will deliver lectures to Punjab sports officers during the online training workshops.

Highlighting the significance of online training workshops, Rai Taimoor said these workshops are very useful activities for Punjab’s sports officers. “It will be a great learning opportunity for regional coaches, district and tehsil level sports officers. They can update their sports knowledge and skills and improve their performances through these workshops,” he said.

Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, in his statement said that online training workshop is very suitable platform to impart modern training to Punjab sports officers.

“In the present circumstances, it is the best way to teach our sports officers about modern sports techniques and that too with nominal cost. Provincial sports officers must take part in this online training workshop with full dedication and commitment,” he said.