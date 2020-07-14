close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
AFP
July 14, 2020

Virus cases spike in Hong Kong

World

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reimposed social distancing measures on Monday to combat a sudden spike in coronavirus infections, banning more than four people from gathering in public and requiring passengers to wear face masks on public transport or risk a US$650 fine.

Some businesses will also be closed and restaurants restricted over when they can serve diners. The finance hub was one of the first places to be struck by the coronavirus when it emerged from central China.

