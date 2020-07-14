US bases in Okinawa locked down

TOKYO: Two US Marine bases in Japan’s Okinawa have been put into lockdown after dozens of coronavirus infections, with local officials criticising the American military’s containment efforts.

Additional restrictions are also in place at the seven other Marine bases in the region after the spike in cases, a spokesman confirmed. There are tens of thousands of US servicemen stationed on the southern Japanese island, which has recorded roughly 150 civilian Covid-19 infections.

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that 63 cases have been detected in recent days among US forces, most of them at US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and Camp Hansen.