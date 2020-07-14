close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
AFP
July 14, 2020

Duda wins re-election

World

AFP
July 14, 2020

WARSAW: Polish President Andrzej Duda has squeezed past his europhile rival to win re-election, official results showed on Monday, but the narrow victory puts his allies in the populist right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party government on the back foot. Seeking close ties with US President Donald Trump, Duda has vowed to tighten already highly restrictive laws against abortion and has campaigned against LGBT rights.

