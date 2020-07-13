NAB starts scrutinising asset details of Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi, has started examining the details of assets of Minister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan after receiving from Additional District Collector (Revenue), Rawalpindi.

The NAB has written a letter in May this year to the Additional District Collector (Revenue) and sought the record pertaining the land in Taxila, record pertaining to agricultural, residential and commercial properties/ land/ plots either purchased or sold in his name and five close members.

The NAB has started the process of complaint verification under section 27 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999.

The NAB has started the examination of details of assets received from revenue department and would be analysed with the asset details of Ghulam Sarwar Khan submitted in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to them, if there was difference in record submitted by the revenue division and ECP then he could be summon for explanation. The NAB officials said once the record of assets examined then it would be decided whether the complaint verification be converted into formal inquiry or not.

Besides Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar, the NAB also sped up the complaint verification process against Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri allegedly for renting out the building of the Ministry of Religious Affairs to his business partner. The Ministry of Religious Affairs had already submitted the record regarding the renting out the building to the business partner of Noorul Haq Qadri.

While the inquiry against ex-federal minister for Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Aamir Mehmood Kayani and complaint verification against Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Service Dr Zafar Mirza was also being examined.