Anupam Kher’s mother, other family members test positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Sunday took to Twitter to share that his mother Dulari, brother Raju, sister-in-law Rima and niece Vrinda have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video, Anupam said that while he has tested negative for the disease, a few of his family members were not as fortunate.

The actor’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece have contracted coronavirus. He added that all of them are stable and have been found ‘mildly COVID positive.’

While Anupam Kher’s mother has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, the rest of the family are quarantining at their home, international media reported.

Anupam added that his mother had not been feeling well and had experienced a loss of appetite in the last few days. She took a blood test in which everything was fine, however, a CT scan confirmed that she had a mild case of COVID-19.

Towards the end of the clip, Anupam Kher thanked the doctors and the Bombay Municipal Corporation for their support and quick action. He concluded the video by saying that his brother’s house is being sanitised.