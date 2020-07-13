PTI govt scared of 18th Amend, says PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sunday accused the government of PTI scared of 18th Amendment, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan is against the rights of provinces.

“The problem to the PTI government is the 18th Amendment and whenever PTI wants to put pressure on PPP regarding the 18th Amendment it starts media trial of former president Asif Ali Zardari,” said Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah in a statement on Sunday.

Dr Nafisa Shah said the PTI brings Uzair Baloch to Cynthia Richie and from fictitious JIT to some other fabricated story when it feels pain due to 18th Amendment and thus start vilification campaign of Asif Ali Zardari.