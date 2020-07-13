Cheques among families of PSX martyrs distributed

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Chief of Baitul Mal Sindh, Hunaid Lakhani, on Sunday gave out cheques to the families of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) security guards, who embraced martyrdom in a terror attack last week.

He distributed cheques of Rs0.2 million among the bereaved families of the security guards, according to a press release.

While talking to media persons he said the amount had been given out on the directives of the prime minister by the Baitul Mal Sindh.