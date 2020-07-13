Special NCOC meeting in Lahore today

ISLAMABAD: A special meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chaired by Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar will be held in Lahore today (Monday).

According to NCOC, since its establishment, it would be its first meeting in any province and such meetings would also be held in provincial capitals of other provinces.

The meetings are aimed at forging national unity against Coronavirus, better understanding, cooperation and creating harmony among the provinces besides appreciating provinces efficiency against the pandemic.

The provinces would brief the NCOC panel about SOPs implementation and management of cattle markets on eve of Eidul Azha.

Hotspot areas and Coronavirus testing strategy in Punjab will also be discussed in the meeting. NCOC Coordinator Lt-Gen Hamooduz Zaman, entire NCOC team, Federal Interior Minister Brig Ijaz Shah, Dr Faisal Sultan, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, provincial law and health ministers, Punjab chief secretary and IG Punjab will attend the meeting. Representatives of other provinces and Islamabad and other departments will participate in the meeting through video link.