12-year-old bride dies under mysterious circumstances

TIMERGARA: A 12-year old bride died under mysterious circumstances on the third day of her wedding at Mohabbat Koto village in Samarbagh area in Lower Dir here on Sunday, police said.

A joint team of Lal Qila and Samarbagh police stations visited the house of Naila after receiving information about her death and shifted the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Samarbagh.

Lodging the first information report (FIR) at Samarbagh Police Station, one Wazir Khan, father-in-law of the girl, told the police that his 13-year-old son Ameenullah married Naila three days ago.

He said that the bride was feeling unwell so they sent her back to her father’s house where she died mysteriously.

Wazir Khan told the police that the father of the girl had divorced her mother and had married another woman.

The police said the body was being shifted to the forensic lab in Peshawar for postmortem as scars of torture were found on her body.