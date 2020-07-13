PML-N nominates office-bearers

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam has announced the names of party officer-bearers for the Peshawar city district.

According to a notification, Rashid Mehmood Khan Babozai has been named president and Rahamdil Nawaz as general secretary Peshawar district and Malik Nadeem as president and Saeed Butt advocate as general secretary city district while Arbab Khizer Hayat has been named as provincial vice president.

The provincial president while greeting the newly nominated leaders asked them to nominate other office-bearers in 45 days.

He said people have pinned high hopes on the PML-N and the party would try to come up to their expectations. The new office-bearers would work to strengthen the party, he hoped.

He said party organization in other districts would also be completed soon besides organizing the lawyers, youth, women, students wings and social media team.