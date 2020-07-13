47.5kg opium seized in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police seized a huge quantity of drugs and arrested an alleged smuggler on the Grand Trunk Road in the jurisdiction of Azakhel Police Station on Sunday.

A police party led by Azakhel Police Station House Officer (SHO) Saifullah barricaded the GT Road for checking the smuggling of drugs and other contrabands at Ajab Bagh area in the district.

A suspicious car (258-KD) coming from Peshawar was signalled to stop for checking.

Upon thorough search, the police recovered 47.5 kilograms of opium from the secret cavities of the car.

The police arrested the alleged smuggler Syed Raza Shah Taqi, a resident of Rawalpindi, and impounded the car.

The police have registered the case and started further investigation to bust the network of smugglers of drugs.

MAN INJURES FATHER: A drug addict shot and injured his father in Sheikhan area in the limits of Jalozai Police Station.

Ameer Haider opened fire on his father Ali Haider when he refused to give money to him for buying drugs.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The police have registered the case and started investigation.