World Population Day marked in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A senior government official said on Sunday the birth spacing could ensure the health of both mother and child along with a healthy society.

“This will realize the dream of making Pakistan a prosperous and developed state,” said Muhammad Tariq Khan, District Population Welfare Officer, while speaking at a function arranged to mark the World Population Day (July 11).

The official said the day is observed all over the world every year.

This year, he explained, a simple function was arranged to mark the day because of coronavirus pandemic.

Muhammad Tariq Khan said keeping in view the Covid-19 situation, his department made changes to the activities, which are carried out regularly.

“A special awareness-raising campaign was launched in the district on how to make women and girls health safe in view of the coronavirus pandemic. It had remained a success as is clear from the low number of cases from the viral infection,” he pointed out.

Clerks oppose order: All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) zonal senior-vice president Ghulam Sarwar has said the orders by the education minister to transfer all clerks who have remained posted at the District Education Officers offices for two years against the rules.

In a statement he said clerk should remain posted at a district office for three years.