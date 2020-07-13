close
Mon Jul 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2020

Protective gear donated

July 13, 2020

MANSEHRA: A nongovernmental organisation donated Rs2 million protective gears to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital (Kath) here on Sunday.

The NGO representative handed over 375 protective suits of different sizes to the hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Shahzad Ali Khan in a ceremony, also attended by District Health Officer Mushtaq Khan Tanoli.

Dr Shahzad thanked the foundation for supply of the protective gear, which would be used by medical staff deputed at the coronavirus wards.

