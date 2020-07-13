Protective gear donated

MANSEHRA: A nongovernmental organisation donated Rs2 million protective gears to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital (Kath) here on Sunday.

The NGO representative handed over 375 protective suits of different sizes to the hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Shahzad Ali Khan in a ceremony, also attended by District Health Officer Mushtaq Khan Tanoli.

Dr Shahzad thanked the foundation for supply of the protective gear, which would be used by medical staff deputed at the coronavirus wards.