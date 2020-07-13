Three of family killed in accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons of a family were killed and as many sustained injuries in a head on collision between a motorcycle and a landcruiser near Girah Ahmad Morr on Dera-Daraban road on Sunday. Eyewitness said that a speeding landcruiser hit a motorcycle near Girah Ahmad Morr on Dera-Daraban road. As a result, a woman and her son and daughter killed on the spot while her husband and a son and daughter sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to Mufti Mahmood Memorial Teaching Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan. It was learnt that a lawyer from Peshawar was driving the landcruiser, who was in a hurry to appear in a case in a court in Quetta.