Wasa officers asked to adopt coordinated strategy during monsoon

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja has asked the Wasa officers to adopt and implement coordinated strategy for successful implementation of monsoon plan.

He was presiding over a meeting held to review the Wasa preparations to cope with the challenges of monsoon season here on Sunday. FDA Additional Director General Amir Aziz, Wasa Managing Director Jabbar Anwar, DMD Adnan Nisar, Admin Director Shoaib Rasheed, Operation Director Shabbir Ahmed and other officers were present in the meeting.

The FDA Director General directed that all special arrangements should be put on high alert to drain out rainwater from low-lying areas in the city. He said that the entire machinery should be kept functional besides increasing the capacity of disposal stations and manpower. He said that the close coordination with Metropolitan Corporation, PHA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Waste Management Company, Irrigation, Agriculture and other emergency departments should be developed so that their machinery and other resources could be utilised in case of any intensive emergency due to heavy rain. The FDA DG said that the Wasa officers and emergency staff should be active during rains and public should be provided early relief regard ensuring that city clean from rainwater. He said that the de-silting of sewer system and rainwater drains should be continued and no obstacle should be confronted in flow of waste water. He thanked the divisional commissioner for extending valuable cooperation and support to make the monsoon plan more effective. He emphasised upon utilising all energies and monsoon operation should be successful working as an active team to come up the expectations of government and public.

Wasa Managing Director Jabbar Anwar briefed the meeting and said that 17 sore points had been identified in the city and extraordinary arrangements had been made at the low-lying areas.

13 SITES NOTIFIED FOR TEMPORARY CATTLE MARKETS: The district administration has notified 13 sites for establishing the temporary cattle markets /sale points of sacrificial animals outside the city areas in the district.

The sale and purchase points would be made functional from July 15. According to the notification issued here, the temporary cattle markets would be set up on Danola Millat Road, Chak 241/RB Chanchal Singh Wala Jhang Road, Bypass Chak 239/RB, Khanuana Satyana Road, Tanki Ground Dijkot, near Guttwala, Syedwala Road near Chak 240/GB Jaranwala, Railway Ground near Benazir Park, Saim Nullah Khurrianwala, site adjacent to New Green Market Faisalabad Road Samundri, Hockey round on Canal Road Tandilianwala, Chak 423/GB Satiana Road Tandlianwala, Bangla Chowk Bakar Mandi Mamukanjan and Sports Stadium Chak 187/RB Jhumra Faisalabad. The necessary facilities would be provided by the concerned Municipal Committee for the sellers and purchasers of sacrificial animals.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that no fee would be charged for the entry or sale of the sacrificial animals and the role of middlemen would be discouraged to avoid exploitation.

The DC said that the concerned ACs had been assigned duties to monitor and supervise the arrangement at temporary cattle markets of sacrificial animals. He directed the Livestock Department officials to establish Veterinary Dispensaries at cattle markets and the cattle owners should be informed about the precautionary measures to save the sacrificial animals from the ticks, Congo virus and other epidemics diseases. He directed the Health Department to set up improvised medical camp in the current situation of coronavirus.

He said that necessary security and traffic arrangements should also be made for smooth functioning of the cattle markets. He directed that anti-corona SOPs should be followed and no one could enter the cattle market without using face mask while the entry of old persons and children would be banned.

The DC directed to kept temperature gun on entry sites for checking temperature and hand sanitizer should be available at prominent place. He asked the ACs to make all the arrangements before time so that cattle markets could be made functional from July 15.

‘NO NEGLIGENCE TO BE TOLERATED DURING IMMUNISATION CAMPAIGN’: Dc for Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that the Health Department vaccinators and other officials concerned who do not submit performance reports on achieving the targets during the immunisation campaign should give up the habit of neglecting otherwise there is no space for them in the district. He said this while presiding over the performance review meeting of the Expanded Program for Immunization Campaign here on Sunday. District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed briefed about the details of implementation of the programme. The DC said that the campaign of immunisation of the children upto 15 months of age in the district against various infectious diseases should be carried out responsibly and steps should be taken to create awareness among the parents. He reviewed the overall performance of the Health Department in completing the immunisation course for children and said that although the Health Department had heavy responsibilities due to the coronavirus situation but it was also a huge responsibility to protect children from other diseases, including polio.

He said that the scope of awareness programmes should be further expanded to make the parents aware about the usefulness and importance of immunisation to their children so that all the parents had a sense of vaccination against various diseases upto 15 months of age.

The DC said that completion of immunisation course for children was also a national duty so all available resources should be utilised to achieve 100pc target in the outreach programme.