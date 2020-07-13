close
Mon Jul 13, 2020
July 13, 2020

Housing minister hospitalised after testing positive

July 13, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema has contracted the novel coronavirus. The minister was under treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) since Saturday night. The sources said doctors treating Tariq Bashir Cheema have decided to keep him at the hospital for a few days. A large number of ministers, government functionaries and political figures have been affected by the virus since the pandemic began in the country. Lately, PM's Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza tested positive for COVID-19. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 he tweeted, adding that he had mild symptoms of the highly contagious disease. Under the medical advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all the precautions," he added.

