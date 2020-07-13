20pc less fee to continue till schools are closed: minister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas has said private schools’ fees would continue to have a 20% discount till the schools are closed due to COVID-19. In a message on the social media on Sunday, the minister said that anyone not getting the 20% discount should report the matter to the chief executive officer (CEO) of the District Education Authority (DEA) concerned. “We have resolved 95%+ of the complaints that have been received [in this regard so far],” the minister said.