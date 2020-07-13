close
Mon Jul 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2020

20pc less fee to continue till schools are closed: minister

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas has said private schools’ fees would continue to have a 20% discount till the schools are closed due to COVID-19. In a message on the social media on Sunday, the minister said that anyone not getting the 20% discount should report the matter to the chief executive officer (CEO) of the District Education Authority (DEA) concerned. “We have resolved 95%+ of the complaints that have been received [in this regard so far],” the minister said.

Latest News

More From Top Story