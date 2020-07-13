Punjab being made business hub: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government started work on 13 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Industrial Estates in just two years, while the previous governments established only three SEZs in 73 years. He said that sincere endeavours were being made by his government, which had started bearing fruit, according to a handout issued here. About promotion of industries and trade, he said Punjab was now turning into a business hub. He said that within two years, the incumbent government had introduced such industrial reforms which would have been impossible by the previous rulers in even next 70 years.