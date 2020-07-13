close
Mon Jul 13, 2020
Indian troops martyr 2 Kashmiris in IOK

SRINAGAR: In Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) the Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district taking the tally to four within 24 hours in the territory on Sunday.

The youth were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation at Rebban in Sopore area of the district.

The operation continued till last reports came in while mobile Internet services also snapped in the area. On Saturday, Indian troops martyred two youth during a military operation in Handwara area of in Kupwara district.

