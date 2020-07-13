867 patients recover from Covid-19

SARGODHA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh Sunday said some 867 out of 1,043 Covid-19 patients have gone to homes after their recovery in the district.

Presiding over the district Anti-Dengue and Covid-19 meeting, the DC directed the health officers to take anti-coronavirus and anti-dengue measures.

CEO Health Dr Samiullah, DHO Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, focalperson anti-dengue programme Dr Omar Farooq and officers concerned were also present in the meeting.

Briefing on the coronavirus situation in the district, Dr Rai Samiullah said at present, the number of corona positive patients in the district was 143 and 33 of them had died from Covid-19.

In the anti-dengue briefing, focal person Dr Omar Farooq said 28 suspects were tested during the last one day and not a single one was diagnosed with dengue.

He said 539 indoor teams checked 12,506 locations and 167 outdoor teams checked 3,552 locations while teams found larvae from 38 indoor and 136 outdoor locations.