Man killed on road

MUZAFFARGARH: A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a collision between a van and a truck near Chandar Baan, tehsil Alipur. According to Rescue 1122 officials, a van was going to Shehr Sultan from Alipur while a truck was going to Alipur from Muzaffargarh when the incident occurred. The truck driver managed to flee from there after the incident. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the body and the injured to the THQ Hospital. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Muhammad Irfan of Alipur.