15 criminals arrested

MIANWALI: Police Sunday arrested 15 criminals, including 12 proclaimed Offenders (POs) and recovered weapons from them.

According to police sources, police teams of Mianwali Sadr, Chappri, Mouchh and Makarwal arrested 15 criminals, including 12 POs and recovered 3 rifles, 3 pistols and one Kalashnikov from them.

The arrested are identified as Zia Ullah, Afsar Khan, Zahid Khan, Mudassar Hayat, Muhammad Iqbal, Haq Nawaz, Saif Ullah, Hayat Ullah, Anayat Ullah, Asmat Ullah, Khalid Rehman, Moeen Ullah and others.

20-point SOPs for Eidul Azha: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Shar Chattah said on Sunday the district administration and police in coordination with district peace committee would take every possible step to maintain harmony and peace on Eidul Azha.

Addressing the meeting of District Peace Committee in his office, the DC said for collecting hides on Eidul Azha, application must be submitted before July 20, 2020 at the office, adding that administration would give approval within the time frame.

He said religious scholars must abide by unanimous 20 points SOPs of coronavirus while performing prayers at mosques, Eidgahs and Imambargahs in the district. He appreciated the role of religious scholars.