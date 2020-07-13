Woman sets her husband on fire

SIALKOT: A woman, Alia Bibi, allegedly set her husband, Khalid Ahmed, on fire after sprinkling petrol on him over a domestic dispute in village Dargaanwali, Sialkot tehsil here on Sunday.

According to the FIR, the coupled quarreled over a domestic dispute at their home. The woman overpowered her husband, sprinkled petrol on him and set him ablaze.

The Rescue-1122 staff shifted the victim to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, from where he was shifted to Jinnah Hospital Lahore due to his critical condition.

Meanwhile, Inspector Tariq Mehmood Dhuddi, SHO Sialkot Saddar police station, said the police had arrested the accused and sent her behind the bars.