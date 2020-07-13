PML-N holds govt responsible for loadshedding

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb has held the PTI government responsible for loadshedding in the country because of its delay in importing LNG. In a statement, Marriyum said it is not the first time for the government's 'criminal negligence' and delay in the import of LNG has created a crisis. The former information minister said through shortage of furnace oil local refineries have shut down. This government, she said, has strategy of benefiting mafias by importing a commodity after creating its critical shortage which leads to an artificial inflation in its price. Marriyum opined that the real loadshedding is happening in the minds of this administration which cannot do one thing right without creating a crisis. She questioned Imran Khan if he had not given timely directions to the Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL) to give gas to K-Electric. She lambasted the worst imaginable mismanagement and incompetence by the Imran-led mafia government and said the people are suffering because of them. She said this will once again lead to illegal profiteering, formation of an inquiry commission which will exonerate everyone and nobody will be held accountable.