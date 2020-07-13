Global coronavirus death toll 565,363

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed 565,363 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Sunday.

At least 12,741,270 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,792,900 are now considered recovered. The United States is the worst-hit country with 134,815 deaths from 3,247,782 cases. At least 995,576 people have been declared recovered. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are: Brazil with 71,469 deaths from 1,839,850 cases, Britain with 44,798 deaths from 2,889,53 cases, Italy with 34,945 deaths from 242,827 cases, and Mexico with 34,730 deaths from 295,268 cases.

China - excluding Hong Kong and Macau - has to date declared 83,594 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 78,634 recoveries. Europe overall has 202,399 deaths from 2,828,270 cases, the United States and Canada 143,624 deaths from 3,355,128 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 143,176 deaths from 3,324,405 cases, Asia 42,852 deaths from 1,734,122 cases, Middle East 20,199 deaths from 909,922 cases, Africa 12,976 deaths from 578,055 cases and Oceania 137 deaths from 11,371 cases.