Body of deceased Wazeera Chichar may be exhumed again

SUKKUR: SSP Jamshoro Amjad Shaikh has written a letter to District and Sessions Judge, Jamshoro, for exhumation of the body of deceased Wazeera Chichar for repost-mortem, who was brutally stoned to death 14 days ago near Sann. The SSP in his letter mentioned that during investigation, some more reports surfaced claiming the deceased woman was pregnant and sexually assaulted, so the police wanted her re-post-mortem and formation of a medical board to address the concerns of the complainant.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Woman Action Forum lead by Amar Sindhu, Aisha Dharejo and others met Ghul Muhammed, the father of the deceased woman and got details of the incident. They condemned the incident and said that 14 days had lapsed, but the Jamshoro Police did not resolve the murder of Wazira Chichar. They demanded justice for the heirs of Chichar.