Police claim arresting ‘most wanted’ criminal

SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police have arrested an employee of TMA Khairpur and described him as the most-wanted criminal allegedly wanted in police encounters, road robberies and attempt to murder cases. Protesting against the arrest of his son, Hazoor Bakhash Phulpoto said that 15 Police incharge Yousif Narejo picked his son Muhammed Shareef on Wednesday from SM Mobile Communication Office, Khairpur, where his son worked.

On the contrary, after four days, the Tando Masti Police announced his arrest in an 'encounter' and slapped fabricated cases of his involvement in cases of serious nature including attempt to murder, dacoity, road robberies and police encounters, providing cell phone SIMS to the criminals besides linking him to notorious criminal Rajeem Bakhash ( alias) Rahoo Phulpoto.

The police also showed the recovery of a pistol from Shareef, he said. Demanding fair inquiry and justice, Phulpoto said we are a law abiding family and his son was innocent and was not involved in any crime.