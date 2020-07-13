Training session on testing, diagnosis of Covid-19 held

SUKKUR: The Impact, a UK-based organisation, has held a training session on testing, diagnosis and clinical management of Covid-19 “Virology & Infectious Disease Perspective”. The session was joined by most of Sindh province’s public sectors hospitals. From Punjab, King Edward and associated hospital in Lahore, Nishtar Medical College, Multan, and associated hospitals, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur, and associated hospitals joined. From the federal capital, Pakistan Institute Medical Sciences and University of Medical Sciences Rawalpindi also joined. From the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khyber Medical University and HMC Hospital Peshawar joined the session, which was evidence based and latest research laden, focusing around the real ground level challenges in both Pakistan and the Western world.

It was moderated by Dr Syed Amjad Iqbal. The first speaker, Dr Bazgha Siddiqui (infectious diseases consultant) from Chicago, USA, provided updates on treatment which include emerging challenges with Covid-19 (drug reactions, scarcity of medicines, on-going trials, etc). She also highlighted Dexamethasone use in patients who require oxygen at hospital level. She mentioned in her talk that there is no role of giving Azithromycin as it can lead to cardiac complications. The second part of the session was led by consultant Virologist Dr Mohammad Raza Naqvee, who gave informative talk on extensive myth busting, guidelines around testing and retesting, cost effectiveness, swabs handling and realistic target approach to testing and treatment. He mentioned in detail about the PCR testing i.e. when test is required for hospitalized or symptomatic patients emphasizing not to retest as this can stay positive for a long time which doesn’t mean that the patient has been re-infected. He also emphasized that there is also no role of doing antibody test. The session was attended by audience with university hospitals, microbiology experts, pathologists, junior and senior doctors from throughout Pakistan with relevant questions as well as data on current issues in Pakistan around testing and re-infection enquirers, which are a source of great anxiety. The Impact organizers thanked the Government of Sindh and heads of various hospitals and medical teaching institutions that joined across the country.