NICVD now sets up Chest Pain Unit (CPU) in Umerkot

Provincial Minister for Information Science and Technology, Sindh, Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur formally inaugurated the Chest Pain Unit on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Management of NICVD and other officials were also present.

Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur on Sunday said that Sindh Government is serving the people of Sindh and this facility is proof of it. Congratulating NICVD administration and Prof. Nadeem Qamar for saving thousands of lives in entire Sindh by establishing Chest Pain Units and Satellite Centers at different cities of the province.

He further added that NICVD’s CPU is a gift from Sindh Government to the people of Umerkot and its peripheries. After establishment of this cardiac facility now no cardiac patient need to go to big cities; because NICVD’s state-of-the-art cardiac facility is available at the doorstep of patients totally free of cost.***