close
Mon Jul 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PR
July 13, 2020

NICVD now sets up Chest Pain Unit (CPU) in Umerkot

National

P
PR
July 13, 2020

Provincial Minister for Information Science and Technology, Sindh, Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur formally inaugurated the Chest Pain Unit on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Management of NICVD and other officials were also present.

Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur on Sunday said that Sindh Government is serving the people of Sindh and this facility is proof of it. Congratulating NICVD administration and Prof. Nadeem Qamar for saving thousands of lives in entire Sindh by establishing Chest Pain Units and Satellite Centers at different cities of the province.

He further added that NICVD’s CPU is a gift from Sindh Government to the people of Umerkot and its peripheries. After establishment of this cardiac facility now no cardiac patient need to go to big cities; because NICVD’s state-of-the-art cardiac facility is available at the doorstep of patients totally free of cost.***

Latest News

More From Pakistan