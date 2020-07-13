Land dispute claims two lives in Swat

MINGORA: A man and his son were killed while three others sustained injuries during clash on a land dispute in Nawan Killay area in Mingora in Swat district on Sunday.

Police said that Lal Bacha, Mian Saeed Bacha, Rahim Bacha, Zaryab Khan and Mian Syed Farooq had a dispute over a piece of land in Nawan Killay. They said that the persons involved in the clash were stated to be uncle and his nephews.

They said that they first exchanged harsh words and later opened fire, killing Lal Bacha, Mian Saeed Bacha on the spot. The slain persons were stated to be father and son. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime. The police have registered the case and started investigation.