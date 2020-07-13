47.5kg opium seized in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police seized a huge quantity of drugs and arrested an alleged smuggler and impounded his vehicle during checking on the Grand Trunk Road in the jurisdiction of Azakhel Police Station on Sunday.

A police party led by Azakhel Police Station House Officer (SHO) Saifullah barricaded the GT Road for checking the smuggling of drugs and other contrabands at Ajab Bagh area in the district. A suspicious car (258-KD) coming from Peshawar was signalled to stop for checking.

Upon thorough search, the police recovered 47.5 kilograms of opium from the secret cavities of the car. The police arrested the alleged smuggler Syed Raza Shah Taqi, a resident of Rawalpindi, and impounded the car. The police have registered the case and started further investigation to bust the network of smugglers of drugs.