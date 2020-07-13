17th chest pain unit of NICVD inaugurated in Umerkot

The 17th chest pain unit (CPU) of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has started functioning at the Faqir Abdullah Dialysis Centre, Umerkot, to help patients with chest pain with easy access and free-of-charge services, said NICVD Executive Director Prof Nadeem Qamar on Sunday.

Sindh Minister for Information Technology Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur inaugurated the CPU. Officers of the NICVD were also present on the occasion.

Talpur said the Sindh government was serving the people of Sindh and the CPU facility was its proof. He congratulated the NICVD administration and Prof Qamar on the occasion, saying that such units and satellite centres of the institute had helped save thousands of lives in Sindh.

He added that the NICVD’s CPU was a gift from the Sindh government to the people of Umerkot and its peripheries. After the establishment of the cardiac facility, no cardiac patient in Umerkot would need to go to big cities because a state-of-the-art cardiac facility was available there free of charge, he remarked.

“Within the last three years, these CPUs treated more than 400,000 patients and saved over 9,129 lives [of people] who were having heart attacks but managed to reach these CPUswhere they were given immediate first aid and then they were dispatched to the main NICVD where they were given specialised treatment. This shows that Sindh is far ahead than other provinces,” the provincial minister maintained.

He urged the media to disseminate information about these CPUs as during the last three years, cardiologists and technicians at these CPUs in 13 different locations in Karachi and one each in Ghotki, Tando Bago and Jacobabad had saved thousands of lives. “The NICVD is a flagship programme of Sindh government and its CPUs and satellite centres are serving the heart patients from across Pakistan as people from other provinces are also coming to Karachi and other parts of Sindh to avail quality cardiac treatment, which is being offered free of charge,” Talpur said.