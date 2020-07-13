Three men die in mishaps

Three people lost their lives in mishaps occurred in parts of the city on Sunday. A man died after falling off the roof of a house in Sector 14/A in Orangi Town. The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased was identified as 37-year-old Sartaj, son of Awwal Dad. Police said the man was doing some work on the roof when he accidentally slipped and fell down on the road. Separately, a young man died from electrocution at a house in the Liaquatabad area.

He was rushed to the ASH for medical treatment. The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Saeed, son of Sikandar. Police said the man turning on a water machine when he was electrocuted.

In another incident, a man died after he fell into a nullah in the New Karachi Industrial Area. The body was taken to the ASH and the deceased was identified as 40-year-old Ramzan, son of Abdul Ghani. Police said the deceased was resident of the same area and that he slipped and fell into the nullah. Following the incident, rescuers reached the spot and recovered his body.